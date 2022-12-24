Help us reach 10,000 membersSupport our reporting
Support us
AboutTeamJobsJoin The Team
Support us
AboutTeamJobsJoin The Team
Saturday, December 24, 2022

UK prime minister announces more military aid for Ukraine.

by The Kyiv Independent news deskDecember 9, 2022 9:17 pm
Share

British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak, in a conversation with President Volodymyr Zelensky, said that the country is set to hand more anti-air guns and further short-range air defense missiles to Ukraine in the coming weeks, according to a U.K. government statement on Dec. 9. 

“The prime minister paid tribute to the success of Ukraine’s Armed Forces in intercepting dozens of potentially devastating missiles this week,” the statement reads. “The U.K. was thinking of the Ukrainian people as they continued to defend their country through the winter.” 

Sunak has repeatedly said that the U.K. “will stand with Ukraine for as long as it takes.” 

The U.K. Parliament reported in a Nov. 9 research briefing that the U.K. is the second largest donor of military assistance to Ukraine after the United States, having committed 2.3 billion pounds. 

The country is also hosting a program to train 10,000 new and existing Ukrainian personnel within 120 days, according to the briefing. 

The Kyiv Independent news desk
The Kyiv Independent news desk

We are here to make sure our readers get quick, essential updates about the events in Ukraine.

We don’t want a lot for Christmas
Our Christmas wishlist this year is power generators, a Starlink, warm sleeping bags, and candles. But the thing we need most is your support. Help us reach our goal of 10,000 members by the end of the year.
visamasterCardpaypal

We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. If you continue to use this site we will assume that you are happy with it.

OK