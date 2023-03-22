Join 10,000+ Kyiv Independent members todaySupport our reporting
Support us
AboutTeamJobsJoin The Team
Support us
AboutTeamJobsJoin The Team
Wednesday, March 22, 2023

UK Official: Supplying Ukraine ammunition with depleted uranium not 'nuclear escalation'

by The Kyiv Independent news deskMarch 22, 2023 4:06 pm
Share

UK Official: Supplying Ukraine ammunition with depleted uranium not 'nuclear escalation'U.K. Foreign Secretary James Cleverly arrives in Downing Street as ministers gather for the weekly Cabinet meeting on March 7, 2023, in London, England. (Photo by Leon Neal/Getty Images)

U.K. Foreign Secretary James Cleverly countered Russian accusations that supplying Ukraine with ammunition containing depleted uranium is "nuclear escalation," Reuters reported on March 22. 

"There is no nuclear escalation. The only country in the world that is talking about nuclear issues is Russia. There is no threat to Russia, this is purely about helping Ukraine defend itself," Cleverly said, as quoted by Reuters.

"It's worth making sure everyone understands that just because the word uranium is in the title of depleted uranium munitions, they are not nuclear munitions, they are purely conventional munitions," he added.

On March 20, the U.K. confirmed that it would supply Ukraine with such ammunition in addition to the Challenger 2 tanks it had pledged. 

The U.K. Minister of State for Defense Annabel Goldie explained that ammunition containing depleted uranium would be "highly effective" against modern tanks and armored vehicles.

Russian President Vladimir Putin condemned the U.K.’s announcement on March 21, threatening that Moscow “would have to respond accordingly,” as quoted by Reuters.

The Kyiv Independent news desk
The Kyiv Independent news desk

We are the news team of the Kyiv Independent. We are here to make sure our readers get quick, essential updates about the events in Ukraine. Feel free to contact us via email with feedback and news alerts.

Take part in something bigger
Imagining what it will be like after Ukraine wins keeps me going: partnering with Ukrainian businesses and scientists, organizing investment events and hosting our international colleagues in Kyiv. But our fight is far from over. Join our ranks.
Daryna Shevchenko, chief executive officer
visamasterCardpaypal

We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. If you continue to use this site we will assume that you are happy with it.

OK