UK intelligence: Wagner Group advancing up to 200 meters daily, missing Russia's 30-kilometer goal

Head of Russia's military Wagner Group, Yevgeny Prigozhin, says his forces are making advances of 100-200 meters per day, which he says is "normal in modern warfare," while Russia's military doctrine determines Russian forces plan to advance 30 kilometers or more daily, the U.K. Defense Ministry reported on Nov. 2.

"In February, Russian forces planned to make a 1,000-kikometer advance through Ukraine within a month. In September, Ukrainian forces achieved advances of over 20 kilometers per day," the report reads.

The ministry added that, in the last two months, Prigozhin has abandoned "any pretense that he is not associated with Wagner" and has been more explicit in his public statements, meaning he is likely trying to burnish his credibility within the stressed Russian national security system.