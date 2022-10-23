Become a patronSupport Kyiv IndependentSave Ukrainian media
logo_headerSunday, October 23, 2022

UK intelligence: Russia prepares defense 'in depth behind current front line' to deter Ukrainian counter-offensives

October 23, 2022 1:01 pmby The Kyiv Independent news desk
Share:

Head of Russia's military Wagner Group Yevgeny Prigozhin published a map showing a "section of newly constructed anti-tank defenses and trench systems" southeast of Kreminna, Luhansk Oblast, claiming that they had started to construct "an extensive fortified 'Wagner line' of defenses" there, the U.K. Defense Ministry reported.

According to the ministry, if Prigozhin's plans are as "extensive" as his claims, "the works likely aim to integrate the Siverskyi Donets River into the defensive zone, partially following the 2015 line of control."

"The project suggests Russia is making a significant effort to prepare defenses in depth behind the current front line, likely to deter any rapid Ukrainian counter-offensives," the ministry wrote.

The Kyiv Independent news desk
Author:  The Kyiv Independent news desk
Independent journalism
for an independent Ukraine
Independence is an expensive currency. Both Ukraine and its journalists are paying a high price to preserve its independence. Support Ukraine's trusted journalism in its darkest hour.

We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. If you continue to use this site we will assume that you are happy with it.

Ok