UK intelligence: Russia prepares defense 'in depth behind current front line' to deter Ukrainian counter-offensives

Head of Russia's military Wagner Group Yevgeny Prigozhin published a map showing a "section of newly constructed anti-tank defenses and trench systems" southeast of Kreminna, Luhansk Oblast, claiming that they had started to construct "an extensive fortified 'Wagner line' of defenses" there, the U.K. Defense Ministry reported.

According to the ministry, if Prigozhin's plans are as "extensive" as his claims, "the works likely aim to integrate the Siverskyi Donets River into the defensive zone, partially following the 2015 line of control."

"The project suggests Russia is making a significant effort to prepare defenses in depth behind the current front line, likely to deter any rapid Ukrainian counter-offensives," the ministry wrote.

