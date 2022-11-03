Become a patronSupport Kyiv IndependentSave Ukrainian media
logo_headerThursday, November 3, 2022

UK intelligence: Russia faces difficulties in finding artillery ammunition, armored vehicles

November 3, 2022 10:52 amby The Kyiv Independent news desk
Share:

Over the last weeks, Russia has acquired at least 100 additional tanks and infantry fighting vehicles from Belarus, while Russian forces are losing about 40 armored vehicles a day in Ukraine, which is "roughly equivalent to a battalion's worth of equipment," the U.K. Defense Ministry reported on Nov. 3.

"Armored units and artillery are central to Russia's way of war," the report reads. However, according to the ministry, Russian troops are disappointed about having to serve in old combat vehicles, which they describe as "aluminum cans."

Russian forces in Ukraine are "struggling partially due to difficulties in sourcing both artillery ammunition and sufficient serviceable replacement armored vehicles," the ministry wrote.

The Kyiv Independent news desk
Author:  The Kyiv Independent news desk
Independent journalism
for an independent Ukraine
Independence is an expensive currency. Both Ukraine and its journalists are paying a high price to preserve its independence. Support Ukraine's trusted journalism in its darkest hour.

We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. If you continue to use this site we will assume that you are happy with it.

Ok