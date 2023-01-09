Help us reach 10,000 membersSupport our reporting
Support us
AboutTeamJobsJoin The Team
Support us
AboutTeamJobsJoin The Team
Monday, January 9, 2023

UK Foreign Office: Two British citizens missing in eastern Ukraine.

by The Kyiv Independent news deskJanuary 9, 2023 11:08 pm
Share

The United Kingdom’s Foreign Office reported on Jan. 9 that two British citizens, Andrew Bagshaw and Christopher Parry, had gone missing in Ukraine.

“We are supporting the families of two British men who have gone missing in Ukraine,” the office said.

The men were reportedly last seen traveling from Kramatorsk to Soledar in Donetsk Oblast on Jan. 6, according to Sky News.

Currently, Soledar is one of the hottest points of the entire front line in Ukraine.

The salt-mining town is located just 10 kilometers northeast of Bakhmut, which has long been a target of Russia’s Donetsk Oblast offensive.

President Volodymyr Zelensky said that Bakhmut and Soledar “hold on in spite of everything” and called this area “one of the bloodiest” sites along the front line. 

The Kyiv Independent news desk
The Kyiv Independent news desk

We are here to make sure our readers get quick, essential updates about the events in Ukraine.

“The Kyiv Independent is thebest
English-language source
for news about Ukraine, from Ukraine. It is independent journalism at its best, building on years of incredible work by many others who also understood the importance of a free press to democracy.”
Emily C.,Kyiv Independent community member
visamasterCardpaypal

We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. If you continue to use this site we will assume that you are happy with it.

OK