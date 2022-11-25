UK defense secretary urges Ukraine to 'keep up the momentum'
November 25, 2022 5:51 am
UK Defense Secretary Ben Wallace told The Daily Beast in an interview that it is time for Ukraine to press its advantage in the face of "the poorly trained, poorly equipped" Russian Armed Forces.
"Given the advantage the Ukrainians have in equipment, training and quality of their personnel against the demoralized, poorly trained, poorly equipped Russians, it would be in Ukraine’s interest to maintain momentum through the winter,” Wallace was quoted as saying. “They have 300,000 pieces of arctic warfare kit, from the international community”—a crucial requirement for any winter offensive."
