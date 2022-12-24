Help us reach 10,000 membersSupport our reporting
Saturday, December 24, 2022

UK Defense Ministry: Keeping tacit approval of war among population likely to be ‘increasingly difficult for Kremlin’

by The Kyiv Independent news deskDecember 4, 2022 10:49 am
In its update on Dec. 4, the U.K. Defense Ministry cited the recent polling that shows that Russian public support for the war against Ukraine is "falling significantly."

The poll indicated 55% of Russians “favor peace talks with Ukraine,” and only 25% support continuing the war.

Back in April, around 80% of Russians claimed to support the war against Ukraine, the ministry said.

According to the ministry, despite the Russian authorities’ efforts to “enforce pervasive control of the information environment, the conflict has become increasingly tangible for many Russians” since “partial mobilization.”

“With Russia unlikely to achieve major battlefield successes in the next several months, maintaining even tacit approval of the war amongst the population is likely to be increasingly difficult for the Kremlin,” the ministry said.

We are here to make sure our readers get quick, essential updates about the events in Ukraine.

