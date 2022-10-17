Become a patronSupport Kyiv IndependentSave Ukrainian media
Two bodies of tortured civilians found in liberated settlement in Kharkiv Oblast

October 5, 2022 8:54 pmby The Kyiv Independent news desk
According to Kharkiv Oblast Prosecutor’s Office, the bodies of two civilian men, aged 30-35, were found at a leisure complex in the liberated village of Novoplatonivka in Kharkiv Oblast.

The killed men were handcuffed to each other; one of them had a head fracture, and another one was shot in the head, the prosecutors said. The men were killed by the Russian special forces stationed at the complex during the occupation of the area, the prosecutors added.

