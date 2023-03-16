Survey: 65% of EU citizens approve financing military equipment for Ukraine

According to a recent survey conducted on behalf of the European Commission, 65% of Europeans support the funding and supply of military aid to Ukraine.

The survey also found that 91% of EU citizens are in favour of humanitarian support, and 88% of respondents agreed with welcoming people fleeing Russia’s war.

Europeans also continue supporting a ban on Russian state-owned broadcasters (67%), sanctions against Russia (74%), and providing financial support to Ukraine (77%).

“The latest Standard Eurobarometer survey published today, almost one year after Russia’s full-scale invasion of Ukraine, shows continued strong solidarity of Europeans with Ukraine and their support for the actions undertaken to support the country and its people,” the report reads.