Stoltenberg condemns Russia’s mass missile strike on Ukraine

October 10, 2022 5:54 pmby The Kyiv Independent news desk
During a phone call with Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba, NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg called Russian attacks on major Ukrainian cities on Oct. 10 “horrific and indiscriminate” and pledged the bloc’s support for Ukraine.

"NATO will continue supporting the brave Ukrainian people to fight back against the Kremlin's aggression for as long as it takes," Stoltenberg wrote on Twitter.

On the morning of Oct. 10, Russia launched 83 missiles attacking civilian infrastructure across Ukraine, according to Deputy Defense Minister Hanna Maliar. The attack killed at least 11 people and injuring 87 more, according to the National Police.

