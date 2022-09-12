Southern Command: Ukraine liberates 500 square kilometers in Kherson Oblast.
September 12, 2022 2:47 pm
Nataliia Humeniuk, a spokesperson for the southern command of Ukraine's Armed Forces, said on Sept. 12 that Ukrainian troops liberated the settlements of Vysokopillya, Novovoznesenske, Bilohirka, Sukhyi Stavok, and Myrolyubivka.
