Ukraine's military: Russia deploys additional ships to Black Sea
February 28, 2023 8:02 pm
Ukraine's Southern Command reported on Feb. 28 that Russia has deployed additional ships to the Black Sea. There are currently 17 ships, including five missile carriers and two submarines.
According to Southern Command, this amount of ships can carry up to 32 Kalibr missiles.
The military added that Russia continues conducting aerial reconnaissance, and Ukrainians should prepare to take shelter when the air raid alert sounds. The threat of both mass missile strikes remains high throughout Ukraine.
