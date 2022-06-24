Become a patronSupport Kyiv IndependentSave Ukrainian media
logo_headerFriday, June 24, 2022

externalScholz promises further help for Ukraine.

This item is part of our running news digest

June 16, 2022 2:35 pmby The Kyiv Independent news desk
Share:

German Chancellor Olaf Scholz said on his way to Kyiv by train that his country would continue providing financial and humanitarian aid, as well as weapons, to Ukraine as long as it is necessary for defending Ukraine's independence, German newspaper Bild reported. Scholz has been criticized for blocking and delaying arms supplies to Ukraine, and Germany has not yet supplied any heavy weapons.

externalGo to the source of this newsSEE OUR NEWS DIGEST
The Kyiv Independent news desk
Author:  The Kyiv Independent news desk

We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. If you continue to use this site we will assume that you are happy with it.

Ok