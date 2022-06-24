Scholz promises further help for Ukraine.
This item is part of our running news digest
June 16, 2022 2:35 pm
German Chancellor Olaf Scholz said on his way to Kyiv by train that his country would continue providing financial and humanitarian aid, as well as weapons, to Ukraine as long as it is necessary for defending Ukraine's independence, German newspaper Bild reported. Scholz has been criticized for blocking and delaying arms supplies to Ukraine, and Germany has not yet supplied any heavy weapons.