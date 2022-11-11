Scholz: Diplomatic solution currently ‘impossible’ for Russia’s war
November 11, 2022 11:43 pm
German Chancellor Olaf Scholz said on Nov. 11 that, during “this murderous war that we are currently experiencing,” Russian President Vladimir Putin is preventing diplomatic rapprochement with Ukraine. Scholz added that he opposes a ceasefire on Russia’s terms.
