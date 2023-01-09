SBU seizes $2 million worth of property of former Education Minister suspected of high treason

Ukraine’s Security Service (SBU) reported it had seized $2 million worth of property belonging to Dmytro Tabachnyk, former Education Minister under ousted pro-Kremlin President Viktor Yanukovych and his government.

Tabachnyk is suspected of high treason committed under martial law for allegedly taking part in organizing sham "referendums" in Russian-occupied parts of Kherson and Zaporizhzhia oblasts.

The former minister was personally consulting Moscow-installed proxies in the Russian-occupied regions.

Tabachnyk’s seized assets are primarily real estate, land plots, and money in foreign currency, SBU wrote on Telegram.

Trying to avoid possible confiscation, Tabachnyk registered the property with his relatives in advance, but SBU reportedly exposed the scheme.

He is currently “hiding from justice” in Russian-occupied Crimea, according to SBU.

Tabachnyk was Education Minister during the presidency of Yanukovych, who was sentenced to 13 years in prison in absentia in 2019. Yanukovych was found guilty of high treason and helping Russia illegally annex Crimea. Yanukovych fled Kyiv to Russia on Feb. 22, 2014, after being ousted by the Euromaidan Revolution.