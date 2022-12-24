Help us reach 10,000 membersSupport our reporting
Support us
AboutTeamJobsJoin The Team
Support us
AboutTeamJobsJoin The Team
Saturday, December 24, 2022

SBU conducts raid at Moscow Patriarchate monastery in Zakarpattia Oblast

by The Kyiv Independent news deskNovember 30, 2022 11:57 am
Share

SBU conducts raid at Moscow Patriarchate monastery in Zakarpattia OblastSBU officers in front of a Ukrainian Orthodox Church- Moscow Patriarchate monastery in Zakarpattia Oblast (SBU)

The Security Service of Ukraine (SBU) reported on Nov. 30 that it was conducting a search of one of the Moscow-linked monasteries in Mukachevo in the western Zakarpattia Oblast to counter the possible “subversive activities of the Russian special services in Ukraine."

Law enforcement officers inspected the unnamed monastery’s territory for anti-Ukrainian propaganda while also carrying out checks on workers regarding their involvement in “illegal activities to the detriment of the state sovereignty of Ukraine,” the report reads.

On Nov. 28 and 27 respectively, SBU raids were conducted in Pochaiv Theological Seminary in Ternopil Oblast and the Ivano-Frankivsk Eparchy of the Ukrainian Orthodox Church-Moscow Patriarchate. Earlier, searches also took place in the sprawling complex of the Moscow Patriarchate-controlled Kyiv Pechersk Lavra, located in the heart of Ukraine's capital. In each of these locations, printed and electronic documents were found with pro-Russian ideological messages.

The Kyiv Independent news desk
The Kyiv Independent news desk

We are here to make sure our readers get quick, essential updates about the events in Ukraine.

We don’t want a lot for Christmas
Our Christmas wishlist this year is power generators, a Starlink, warm sleeping bags, and candles. But the thing we need most is your support. Help us reach our goal of 10,000 members by the end of the year.
visamasterCardpaypal

We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. If you continue to use this site we will assume that you are happy with it.

OK