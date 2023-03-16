Join 10,000+ Kyiv Independent members todaySupport our reporting
Thursday, March 16, 2023

Russia's Rostec says it is stepping up production of hypersonic missiles

by The Kyiv Independent news deskFebruary 19, 2023 6:09 pm
Russian state arms conglomerate Rostec said on Feb. 19 that it is scaling up the production of Kinzhal hypersonic ballistic missiles for the Russian Defense Ministry. 

Rostec CEO Sergey Chemezov said that the amount of weapons that the company is producing for the Russian army "has grown significantly, in some cases - 50 times," as quoted by Interfax Russia.

Chemezov's comments come after rounds of Western sanctions that country leaders say were designed to hit the Russian arms industry as the Kremlin wages war against Ukraine. However, weapons production appears to continue and even increase in Russia. 

In December, the New York Times reported that some of the cruise missiles used by Russia in its strikes on Ukraine were produced no earlier than October.

