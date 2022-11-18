Russia’s proxies in occupied Crimea claim fortification works started on peninsula
November 18, 2022 2:34 pm
Russian forces in occupied Crimea began to build fortification structures on the peninsula and the occupied part of Kherson Oblast, preparing for possible Ukrainian advances in the south, according to Moscow-installed head proxy Sergey Aksyonov.
Ukraine liberated the city of Kherson on Nov. 11 after Russian troops left the west bank of the Dnipro River. On Nov. 12, President Volodymyr Zelensky said Crimean residents would greet Ukrainian soldiers with Ukrainian flags as it was in Kherson.
