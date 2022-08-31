Become a patronSupport Kyiv IndependentSave Ukrainian media
August 31, 2022 3:47 amby The Kyiv Independent news desk
Citing lack of payment, Russia’s gas monopoly Gazprom said on Aug. 30 that it would stop gas deliveries to Engie from Sept. 1 over a contract dispute, a move that is likely to heighten Europe's fear about its winter energy supply. Speaking to local radio, France's Energy Transition Minister Agnes Pannier-Runacher accused Russia of using gas as a weapon of war and said, "we must prepare for the worst case scenario of a complete interruption of supplies."

