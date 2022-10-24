Russia's attacks kill 6, injure 5 in Donetsk Oblast

In the past 24 hours, Russian forces have killed six civilians in Kurdiumivka, Velyka Novosilka, and Bakhmut; they wounded five in Bakhmut, Zarichne, and Terny, Donetsk Oblast Governor Pavlo Kyrylenko reported on Oct. 24.

Since February, Russian troops have killed 1,085 people and injured 2,465 in Donetsk Oblast, not including Mariupol and Volnovakha, according to Kyrylenko.

During the past 24 hours, Russia also attacked Mykolaiv Oblast, damaging a power line, seven private houses, an educational institution, a car, and a non-residential building, said the oblast governor, Vitalii Kim.

In Kharkiv Oblast, settlements Kupianskyi, Chuhuivskyi, Iziumskyi, and Bohodukhivskyi have been hit, according to Kharkiv Oblast Governor Oleh Syniehubov.

No casualties have been reported in Mykolaiv and Kharkiv oblasts.