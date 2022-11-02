Russia's attacks kill 4 civilians in Donetsk Oblast, injure 7 in Kharkiv Oblast

In the past 24 hours, Russian forces have wounded 10 people in Donetsk Oblast, according to Pavlo Kyrylenko, the oblast governor.

Seven people, including two children – a 4-year-old boy and a 6-year-old girl – have been injured in Kharkiv Oblast, said Oleh Synehubov, the oblast governor.

Over the past day, one person has been wounded in Zaporizhzhia Oblast and one – in Sumy Oblast, according to Deputy Head of the President’s Office Kyrylo Tymoshenko. He cited data from regional military administrations.