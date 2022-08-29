Become a patronSupport Kyiv IndependentSave Ukrainian media
August 29, 2022
Sumy Oblast Governor Dmytro Zhyvytskyi said that one of the villages of the Krasnopillia community was shelled 16 times from the territory of Russia on the morning of Aug. 29. No casualties have been reported yet.

