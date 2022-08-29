Russian troops shell Sumy Oblast 16 times on the morning of Aug. 29
This item is part of our running news digest
August 29, 2022 12:42 pm
Go to the source of this newsSEE OUR NEWS DIGEST
Sumy Oblast Governor Dmytro Zhyvytskyi said that one of the villages of the Krasnopillia community was shelled 16 times from the territory of Russia on the morning of Aug. 29. No casualties have been reported yet.
The Independence Day they said we wouldn’t be celebrating
Today marks six months of Russia's full-scale invasion and 31 years of Ukrainian independence. Ukraine and its journalists are paying a high price to defend their independence. Join our fight.