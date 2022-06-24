Russian soldier who pleaded guilty to killing civilian asks for ‘forgiveness.’
May 19, 2022 2:57 pm
Vadim Shishimarin, 21, the first Russian soldier standing trial in Ukraine for war crimes, has asked the wife of a killed Ukrainian civilian for “forgiveness." He has given a detailed account of how he shot the 62-year-old man in Ukraine’s Sumy Oblast during Russian troops' retreat from there. Shishimarin is facing a life sentence for violating the laws of war.