externalRussian soldier who pleaded guilty to killing civilian asks for ‘forgiveness.’

May 19, 2022 2:57 pmby The Kyiv Independent news desk
Vadim Shishimarin, 21, the first Russian soldier standing trial in Ukraine for war crimes, has asked the wife of a killed Ukrainian civilian for “forgiveness." He has given a detailed account of how he shot the 62-year-old man in Ukraine’s Sumy Oblast during Russian troops' retreat from there. Shishimarin is facing a life sentence for violating the laws of war.

