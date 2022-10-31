Russian proxies in Crimea announce 'nationalization' of property owned by anyone 'associated with Kyiv'
The property of several Ukrainian companies, including shipbuilding plant Zaliv and cement plant Bakhchysarai, will be taken over by Moscow-installed proxies in annexed Crimea, according to Sergey Aksyonov, a Russian-installed proxy on the peninsula.
Proxies are also looking to appropriate President Volodymyr Zelensky's property in Crimea, Interfax reported.
On Oct. 18, proxies responsible for lawmaking in Crimea adopted a resolution, "allowing" them to seize property owned by "foreigners from unfriendly countries."
According to Aksyonov, Ukrainians own a lot of commercial and tourist facilities in Crimea, as well as apartments and houses. Some of them are Zelensky, ex-head of the National Anti-Corruption Bureau Artem Sytnyk, former governor of the National Bank Kyrylo Shevchenko, and former head of the Constitutional Court Oleksandr Tupytskyi, Aksyonov said.
