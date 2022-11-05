Russian occupying forces loot Kherson art museum

Under the guise of "evacuation," armed men dressed in civilian clothing looted the Oleksiy Shovkunenko Kherson Art Museum over the course of four days, the museum's administration said in a Facebook post.

According to the post, between Oct. 31-Nov. 3, Russian occupying forces and Russian collaborators carried out "everything they saw, everything they could reach," without properly packaging the works for transport.

The trucks carrying the works were headed for Russian-occupied Crimea, but it is unclear if that is their final destination, the museum wrote.

Kherson Oblast's police department has also opened a criminal investigation into the looting of the museum as part of a series of ongoing investigations into Russian war crimes in the oblast.

The museum's collection includes more than 10,000 works of art.