Join 10,000+ Kyiv Independent members todaySupport our reporting
Support us
AboutTeamJobsJoin The Team
Support us
AboutTeamJobsJoin The Team
Thursday, March 16, 2023

Russian media: Army recruiters force students to sign pre-term conscription

by The Kyiv Independent news deskFebruary 15, 2023 5:26 pm
Share

Russian army recruiters have been reportedly pushing students to sign consent forms to conscript them in April instead of July, Russian media Verstka reported, citing reports by Russian human rights organization Conscript Schools that such activity was happening in different regions across Russia.

According to Russian law, students are supposed to avoid conscription before graduation. Apart friom during a short period at the beginning of the full-scale invasion where it was supposedly done accidentally, Russia's young conscripts have not so far been sent to the war in Ukraine.

Students are reportedly being told they can take exams early if they sign such statements. Students then receive a summon with an obligation to appear before a commission where they get mobilized.

The Kyiv Independent news desk
The Kyiv Independent news desk

We are here to make sure our readers get quick, essential updates about the events in Ukraine.

Share our dream.
Support our reporting
I dream of the day when the main headline on the Kyiv Independent’s website will be ‘UKRAINE WINS’ and we can start covering the post-war transformation of Ukraine.
Olga Rudenko, editor-in-chief
visamasterCardpaypal

We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. If you continue to use this site we will assume that you are happy with it.

OK