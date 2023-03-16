Russian media: Army recruiters force students to sign pre-term conscription

Russian army recruiters have been reportedly pushing students to sign consent forms to conscript them in April instead of July, Russian media Verstka reported, citing reports by Russian human rights organization Conscript Schools that such activity was happening in different regions across Russia.

According to Russian law, students are supposed to avoid conscription before graduation. Apart friom during a short period at the beginning of the full-scale invasion where it was supposedly done accidentally, Russia's young conscripts have not so far been sent to the war in Ukraine.

Students are reportedly being told they can take exams early if they sign such statements. Students then receive a summon with an obligation to appear before a commission where they get mobilized.