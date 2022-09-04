Russian independent media: Video appears to show Russia launching rockets from Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant
This item is part of our running news digest
September 4, 2022 11:25 am
The Insider published a video from the night of Sept. 2 that appears to show a Russian MLRS launching rockets from near the power plant. The Kyiv Independent can not independently confirm the footage.
