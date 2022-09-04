Become a patronSupport Kyiv IndependentSave Ukrainian media
logo_headerSunday, September 4, 2022

externalRussian independent media: Video appears to show Russia launching rockets from Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant

This item is part of our running news digest

September 4, 2022 11:25 amby The Kyiv Independent news desk
Share:

The Insider published a video from the night of Sept. 2 that appears to show a Russian MLRS launching rockets from near the power plant. The Kyiv Independent can not independently confirm the footage.

externalGo to the source of this newsSEE OUR NEWS DIGEST
The Kyiv Independent news desk
Author:  The Kyiv Independent news desk
Independent journalism
for an independent Ukraine
Independence is an expensive currency. Both Ukraine and its journalists are paying a high price to preserve its independence. Support Ukraine's trusted journalism in its darkest hour.

We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. If you continue to use this site we will assume that you are happy with it.

Ok