Russian forces strike school in Zaporizhzhia Oblast
October 20, 2022 8:44 am
Russian forces struck a school in the settlement of Komyshuvakha in Zaporizhzhia Oblast early in the morning on Oct. 20, Deputy Head of the President's Office Kyrylo Tymoshenko reported in a Telegram post. There is currently no information on damages and casualties.
