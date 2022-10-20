Become a patronSupport Kyiv IndependentSave Ukrainian media
Russian forces strike school in Zaporizhzhia Oblast

October 20, 2022 8:44 amby The Kyiv Independent news desk
Russian forces struck a school in the settlement of Komyshuvakha in Zaporizhzhia Oblast early in the morning on Oct. 20, Deputy Head of the President's Office Kyrylo Tymoshenko reported in a Telegram post. There is currently no information on damages and casualties.

