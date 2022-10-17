Russian forces strike Kyiv Oblast with kamikaze drones on Oct. 13
October 13, 2022 5:45 am
Kyiv Oblast Governor Oleksiy Kuleba reported early on Oct. 13 that Russian forces targeted one of the communities in Kyiv Oblast with kamikaze drones. Rescuers are already working on the ground, Kuleba said. There is no information on casualties or damages available at the moment.
