Russian forces shell Nikopol, injuring 3 people
This item is part of our running news digest
September 18, 2022 9:42 am
Go to the source of this newsSEE OUR NEWS DIGEST
Dnipropetrovsk Oblast Governor Valentyn Reznichenko reported on Sept. 18 that Russian forces attacked Nikopol twice, launching almost 30 shells and injuring three people. As a result of the attacks, dozens of high-rise buildings and private houses, cars, and infrastructure were damaged.
Independent journalism
for an independent Ukraine
for an independent Ukraine
Independence is an expensive currency. Both Ukraine and its journalists are paying a high price to preserve its independence. Support Ukraine's trusted journalism in its darkest hour.