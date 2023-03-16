Join 10,000+ Kyiv Independent members todaySupport our reporting
Russian forces shell Dnipropetrovsk Oblast overnight on March 4

by The Kyiv Independent news deskMarch 4, 2023 9:06 am
Russia attacked the communities of Nikopol and Marhanets overnight on March 4, Dnipropetrovsk Oblast Governor Serhii Lysak reported on Telegram. 

In the city of Nikopol, home to over 115,000 people, a factory was damaged in the shelling, as well as four private residences, warehouses and power lines. One building caught fire due to the attack. First responders have already put it out, according to the governor. 

No casualties have been reported. 

Russians have been continuously attacking Dnipropetrovsk Oblast and its capital since the beginning of the full-scale invasion.


The Kyiv Independent news desk
The Kyiv Independent news desk

