Russian forces attack Kramatorsk, Donetsk Oblast, on Nov. 19
November 19, 2022 7:28 pm
Russian troops hit a residential area in the city, damaging 14 houses, Governor Pavlo Kyrylenko reported. There were no casualties, according to preliminary information. Rescuers and police are working on the site, Kyrylenko added.
