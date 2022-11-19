Support us
Saturday, November 19, 2022

Russian forces attack Kramatorsk, Donetsk Oblast, on Nov. 19

by The Kyiv Independent news deskNovember 19, 2022 7:28 pm
Russian troops hit a residential area in the city, damaging 14 houses, Governor Pavlo Kyrylenko reported. There were no casualties, according to preliminary information. Rescuers and police are working on the site, Kyrylenko added.

