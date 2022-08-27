Russian attacks kill 2 civilians in Donetsk Oblast on Aug. 26
This item is part of our running news digest
August 27, 2022 11:05 am
Go to the source of this newsSEE OUR NEWS DIGEST
The people were killed in Bakhmut, according to Donetsk Oblast Governor Pavlo Kyrylenko. Twelve more people were injured in Donetsk Oblast that day, Kyrylenko said.
The Independence Day they said we wouldn’t be celebrating
Today marks six months of Russia's full-scale invasion and 31 years of Ukrainian independence. Ukraine and its journalists are paying a high price to defend their independence. Join our fight.