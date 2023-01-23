Russian attacks injure 4 civilians in Donetsk Oblast over past day

Russian attacks in Donetsk Oblast injured four civilians over the past day, Governor Pavlo Kyrylenko reported on Jan. 23 on Telegram.

Three people were injured in Bakhmut and one in Avdiivka, the governor said.

According to Kyrylenko, it is currently impossible to know the actual number of casualties in Russian-occupied Mariupol and Volnovaha.

Ukraine's eastern Donetsk Oblast is the site of fierce battles between Russian and Ukrainian forces as Russia seeks to occupy the entirety of Ukraine's Donbas region, comprised of both Donetsk and Luhansk oblasts.

The front-line city of Bakhmut is the site of the war's heaviest fighting and is under constant fire as Russia seeks to capture the industrial city.

Russia has occupied parts of Donetsk Oblast since 2014. Following Russia's full-scale invasion in February 2022, larger swaths of the oblast have fallen to Russia, most recently the salt-mining town of Soledar.



