Russia targets Sumy Oblast with 15 missiles
November 13, 2022 3:30 am
Sumy Oblast Governor Dmytro Zhyvystkyi reported that Russian forces targeted the border Krasnopillia community with 15 unguided missiles on Nov. 12. There were no casualties.
One hell of a year
Last November, the Kyiv Independent was founded by 30 journalists who were fired for defending their editorial independence. One year later, we are the voice of Ukraine bringing you the unfiltered truth about Russia’s brutal war. Stand with the Kyiv Independent.