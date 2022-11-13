Support us
AboutTeamJobsJoin The Team
Support us
AboutTeamJobsJoin The Team
Sunday, November 13, 2022

Russia targets Sumy Oblast with 15 missiles

by The Kyiv Independent news deskNovember 13, 2022 3:30 am
Share

Sumy Oblast Governor Dmytro Zhyvystkyi reported that Russian forces targeted the border Krasnopillia community with 15 unguided missiles on Nov. 12. There were no casualties. 

The Kyiv Independent news desk
The Kyiv Independent news desk
One hell of a year
Last November, the Kyiv Independent was founded by 30 journalists who were fired for defending their editorial independence. One year later, we are the voice of Ukraine bringing you the unfiltered truth about Russia’s brutal war. Stand with the Kyiv Independent.
photo-0
photo-1
photo-2
visamasterCardpaypal

We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. If you continue to use this site we will assume that you are happy with it.

OK