Saturday, December 24, 2022

Russia shells Sumy Oblast border communities

by The Kyiv Independent news deskDecember 11, 2022 3:46 am
The Russian military shelled the Znob-Novhorodske and Seredyna-Buda communities in northern Sumy Oblast close to the Russian border on Dec. 10, Sumy Oblast Governor Dmytro Zhyvytskyi wrote in a Telegram post. 

Russian forces fired at the communities with mortars and heavy artillery, hitting an area where a funeral procession was happening, Zhyvytskyi said. 

Earlier on Dec. 10, Zhyvytsky reported that a Russian missile strike a day prior on the Velykopysarivska community in Sumy Oblast damaged 20 homes and other civilian infrastructure. 

The Kyiv Independent news desk
The Kyiv Independent news desk

We are here to make sure our readers get quick, essential updates about the events in Ukraine.

