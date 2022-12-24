Russia shells Sumy Oblast border communities
December 11, 2022 3:46 am
The Russian military shelled the Znob-Novhorodske and Seredyna-Buda communities in northern Sumy Oblast close to the Russian border on Dec. 10, Sumy Oblast Governor Dmytro Zhyvytskyi wrote in a Telegram post.
Russian forces fired at the communities with mortars and heavy artillery, hitting an area where a funeral procession was happening, Zhyvytskyi said.
Earlier on Dec. 10, Zhyvytsky reported that a Russian missile strike a day prior on the Velykopysarivska community in Sumy Oblast damaged 20 homes and other civilian infrastructure.
