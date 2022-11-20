Support us
Sunday, November 20, 2022

externalRussia shells Sumy Oblast 24 times on Nov. 20.

This item is part of our running news digest

by The Kyiv Independent news deskNovember 20, 2022 11:03 pm
Ukraine's Operational Command North said that the Russian military shelled two Ukrainian settlements, Vovkivka and Mala Slobidka, with mortars. No casualties have been reported.

The Kyiv Independent news desk
