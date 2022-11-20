Russia shells Sumy Oblast 24 times on Nov. 20.
November 20, 2022 11:03 pm
Ukraine's Operational Command North said that the Russian military shelled two Ukrainian settlements, Vovkivka and Mala Slobidka, with mortars. No casualties have been reported.
