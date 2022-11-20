Russia shells Nikopol residential area overnight, 1 injured

Russia shelled a residential area of Nikopol in Dnipropetrovsk Oblast overnight on Nov. 20, injuring a 59-year-old man, Dnipropetrovsk Oblast Governor Reznichenko said on Telegram.

Twenty high-rise buildings and homes were hit, as well as gas pipelines and power lines, causing three fires, Reznichenko said.

Ukrainian-controlled Nikopol region sits across the Dnipro River from the city of Enerhodar, built around Europe’s biggest nuclear power plant and occupied by Russian forces since March 4. Russia has used the plant as a base to launch attacks on Ukraine.