Thursday, November 17, 2022

Russia reports shelling in Belgorod region, claims 1 injured

by The Kyiv Independent news deskNovember 17, 2022 5:41 pm
The region's governor, Vyacheslav Gladkov, claimed on Nov. 17 that the town of Shebekino was hit by Grad multiple launch rocket system, apparently blaming it on Ukraine. 

One person was wounded, according to Gladkov. Ukraine has not commented on the allegations.

On Nov. 14, Gladkov reported an explosion at a farm in the village of Kozinka, which occurred after an alleged strike.

The Belgorod region borders Ukraine’s Kharkiv Oblast, most of which Ukraine liberated from Russian occupation in early September. The liberated villages are still frequently shelled by Russian forces.

