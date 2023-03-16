General Staff: Russia has lost 145,850 troops in Ukraine since Feb. 24

The General Staff of Ukraine's Armed Forces reported on Feb. 23 that Russia had lost 145,850 troops in Ukraine since the beginning of its full-scale invasion, with an estimated 790 lost on Feb. 22.

According to the report, Russia has also lost 3,350 tanks, 6,593 armored fighting vehicles, 5,215 vehicles and fuel tanks, 2,352 artillery systems, 471 multiple launch rocket systems, 244 air defense systems, 299 airplanes, 287 helicopters, 2,029 drones, and 18 boats.