Russia fires at Sumy Oblast 143 times in one day, 1 person injured
October 23, 2022 1:00 am
Russian forces struck several communities in Sumy Oblast on Oct. 22 with various weapons, damaging a school, a kindergarten, Khodyne vilage council, a water tower, a monument, two residential buildings and a power line in the Shalyhyne community, Sumy Oblast Governor Dmytro Zhyvytskyi reported.
According to Zhyvytskyi, a 68-year-old woman received shrapnel wounds as a result of Russia's shelling of the Seredyna-Buda community. Two houses and a power line were also damaged in the Seredyna-Buda community.
