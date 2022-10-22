Become a patronSupport Kyiv IndependentSave Ukrainian media
Russia fires at Sumy Oblast 143 times in one day, 1 person injured

October 23, 2022 1:00 amby The Kyiv Independent news desk
Russian forces struck several communities in Sumy Oblast on Oct. 22 with various weapons, damaging a school, a kindergarten, Khodyne vilage council, a water tower, a monument, two residential buildings and a power line in the Shalyhyne community, Sumy Oblast Governor Dmytro Zhyvytskyi reported

According to Zhyvytskyi, a 68-year-old woman received shrapnel wounds as a result of Russia's shelling of the Seredyna-Buda community. Two houses and a power line were also damaged in the Seredyna-Buda community. 

