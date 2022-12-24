Help us reach 10,000 membersSupport our reporting
Saturday, December 24, 2022

RFE/RL: Russia claims to 'nationalize' 130 large Ukrainian enterprises in Crimea in November

by The Kyiv Independent news deskNovember 27, 2022 3:49 pm
Russian occupation authorities in Ukraine's Crimea claimed to have "nationalized" over 130 large commercial and industrial enterprises owned by Ukrainians just in November, according to a report by the Russian service of Radio Free Europe/Radio Liberty.

These include a chain of DIY hypermarkets, a cement plant in Bakhchysarai, and shipyards in Kerch.

The DIY hypermarkets are owned by Ukrainian lawmaker and billionaire Oleksandr Herega and his wife Halyna Herega, according to the RFE/RL investigation. The Heregas have previously denied owning businesses in the occupied Crimea.

Kerch shipyards used to be owned by Ukrainian businessman Kostyantyn Zhevago before Russian occupied the peninsula in 2014, according to the report.

In mid-October, Russian-controlled “parliament” in the occupied Crimea claimed that enterprises owned by those who support Ukraine would be "nationalized." Russia has occupied Crimea since March 2014 and claims it as its territory. Russia's annexation of Crimea was illegal and has not been recognized internationally. Ukraine has been insisting that it aims to liberate the peninsula.

Earlier in November, the Russian forces in occupied Crimea reportedly began to build fortification structures on the peninsula and the occupied part of Kherson Oblast, preparing for possible Ukrainian advances in the south.

