Thursday, March 16, 2023

Reznikov: Next Ramstein summit to take place in mid-March

by The Kyiv Independent news deskFebruary 20, 2023 6:01 pm
The 10th meeting of the Ukraine Defense Contact Group, also known as Ramstein, may take place in mid-March, Defense Minister Oleksii Reznikov said on Feb. 20.

The summit will likely be held online, according to the minister. 

"I think the anniversary of the Ramstein-format meetings, which began in April last year, will probably happen at the Ramstein Air Base (in Germany). And in March, I think, I will have the opportunity to connect from Kyiv," Reznikov added. 

This will be the 10th Ramstein summit since Russia launched its full-scale invasion of Ukraine on Feb. 24 last year. 

Ramstein summits are held to coordinate efforts to provide military aid to Ukraine.

The previous one occurred at NATO headquarters in Brussels on Feb. 14, 2023, where Ukraine's Western allies pledged more air defense systems, tanks, artillery, and training, according to President Volodymyr Zelensky. 

Following the Ramstein-9 summit, NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg said that alliance members would increase support for Ukraine but didn't elaborate on the type of military aid committed.

Stoltenberg said previously that deciding to provide Ukraine with Western fighter jets is “not the most urgent issue now.”



