Sunday, February 5, 2023

Reznikov: Israel promised to provide Ukraine with missile and drone alert system

by The Kyiv Independent news deskFebruary 5, 2023 8:07 pm
Defense Minister Oleksii Reznikov said during a press conference in Kyiv on Feb. 5 that Israel had promised to provide Ukraine with a missile and drone alert system.

“It’s true. They promised us that,” Reznikov said.

The official didn't provide further details on when the transfer could happen.

According to the Times of Israel, "Israel’s warning system uses a mix of radar and electro-optic devices to detect rocket, missile, and drone launches, classify the size and the threat they represent, and pinpoint on a map the areas that are in danger."

On the same day, Israel’s Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu told French TV channel LCI that Israel would consider the possibility of supplying Ukraine with its Iron Dome anti-missile defense system. However, he added that Israel's decisions should be “in line with our national interests” and the contribution to help Ukraine would "probably be in other areas."

Earlier on Feb. 3, the Times of Israel reported citing an unnamed official familiar with the matter that Netanyahu on Feb. 2 expressed his willingness to send "military things" to Ukraine during his meeting with French President Emmanuel Macron. 

Since Russia’s full-scale invasion of Ukraine began on Feb. 24, Israel has only provided Ukraine with humanitarian aid, refusing to supply weapons.

We are here to make sure our readers get quick, essential updates about the events in Ukraine.

