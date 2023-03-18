Reuters: Several EU countries to sign deal to send artillery shells to Ukraine

A high-ranking EU official has confirmed that "several" member states will likely sign an agreement on March 20 to provide Ukraine with 155 mm artillery shells, Reuters reported on March 17.

"(The agreement) is the basis for the European Defense Agency and its member states to move on ... basically the terms of reference that are the legal basis to move on," the official said, as cited by Reuters.

At a meeting with EU defense ministers in Stockholm on March 8, Defense Minister Oleksii Reznikov stressed that Ukraine needed 1 million rounds of ammunition and more air defense systems to defend against Russia's mass missile and drone attacks.