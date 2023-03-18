Join 10,000+ Kyiv Independent members todaySupport our reporting
Support us
AboutTeamJobsJoin The Team
Support us
AboutTeamJobsJoin The Team
Saturday, March 18, 2023

Reuters: Several EU countries to sign deal to send artillery shells to Ukraine

by The Kyiv Independent news deskMarch 17, 2023 8:22 pm
Share

A high-ranking EU official has confirmed that "several" member states will likely sign an agreement on March 20 to provide Ukraine with 155 mm artillery shells, Reuters reported on March 17. 

"(The agreement) is the basis for the European Defense Agency and its member states to move on ... basically the terms of reference that are the legal basis to move on," the official said, as cited by Reuters.

At a meeting with EU defense ministers in Stockholm on March 8, Defense Minister Oleksii Reznikov stressed that Ukraine needed 1 million rounds of ammunition and more air defense systems to defend against Russia's mass missile and drone attacks. 



The Kyiv Independent news desk
The Kyiv Independent news desk

We are here to make sure our readers get quick, essential updates about the events in Ukraine.

Share our dream.
Support our reporting
I dream of the day when the main headline on the Kyiv Independent’s website will be ‘UKRAINE WINS’ and we can start covering the post-war transformation of Ukraine.
Olga Rudenko, editor-in-chief
visamasterCardpaypal

We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. If you continue to use this site we will assume that you are happy with it.

OK