Reuters: Official says more than 15,000 people missing in war in Ukraine
November 25, 2022 7:14 am
More than 15,000 people are documented to have gone missing during the war in Ukraine, an official with the International Commission on Missing Persons (ICMP) said on Nov. 24. Matthew Holliday, the ICMP's programme director for Europe, said it was unclear how many people were held in detention, had been forcibly transferred, were alive and separated from their family members, or had died and had been buried in makeshift graves.
The actual figure of the people missing might be considerably higher.
