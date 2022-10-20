Reuters: Madagascar minister fired for voting against Russia's annexation of Ukraine's oblasts
October 20, 2022 1:32 am
Two senior officials of the president of Madagascar Andry Rajoelina's administration told Reuters that minister Richard Randriamandrato was fired for voting in support of a UN resolution condemning Russia's annexation of four Ukrainian oblasts. Out of the 193 General Assembly member states, 143 voted in support of the resolution.
