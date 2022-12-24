Help us reach 10,000 membersSupport our reporting
Support us
AboutTeamJobsJoin The Team
Support us
AboutTeamJobsJoin The Team
Saturday, December 24, 2022

Putin tells Russian defense industry to ramp up production for war in Ukraine

by The Kyiv Independent news deskDecember 23, 2022 8:55 pm
Share

Russian dictator Vladimir Putin has urged his defense industry leaders to increase their production and ensure that the country's military receives all necessary weapons, equipment, and hardware for fighting in Ukraine as quickly as possible.

"It's also important to perfect and significantly improve the technical characteristics of weapons and equipment for our fighters based on the combat experience we have gained," he said at a meeting in the Russian city of Tula on Dec. 23.

This week, Putin acknowledged that the Russian military has faced setbacks in their ongoing invasion of Ukraine. He also pledged that the state would invest "unlimited" funds in its military.

Since Russia invaded Ukraine on Feb. 24, it has lost control of approximately half of the territory it initially seized, Reuters noted.

According to Ukraine's General Staff, the country has left behind or lost a significant amount of military equipment, including over 3,000 tanks, and has lost 100,950 troops.

The Kyiv Independent news desk
The Kyiv Independent news desk

We are here to make sure our readers get quick, essential updates about the events in Ukraine.

We don’t want a lot for Christmas
Our Christmas wishlist this year is power generators, a Starlink, warm sleeping bags, and candles. But the thing we need most is your support. Help us reach our goal of 10,000 members by the end of the year.
visamasterCardpaypal

We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. If you continue to use this site we will assume that you are happy with it.

OK