Prosecutors find 3 bodies of killed civilians in the liberated area of Kherson Oblast

Ukrainian authorities have discovered three more bodies of civilians killed by Russia’s war in the liberated territory of Kherson Oblast, the Prosecutor General’s Office reported on Nov. 8.

Two of them were killed by Russian shelling, and the third victim had traces of violent death, according to prosecutors.

On Oct. 26, Ukraine’s Reintegration Ministry reported that around 1,000 bodies — civilians, including children, alongside the remains of military personnel — had been exhumed in recently liberated settlements.

